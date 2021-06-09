Sharon passed away at home March 13, 2021 of congestive heart failure and kidney failure. Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 19th at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road NW, Elk River. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch.
