Sharon Louise (Miller) Rhodes

Sharon (Miller) Rhodes, 71, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend passed away early March 13, 2021 at home in Elk River from congestive heart failure and kidney failure. Sharon was born to Loretta (Zimbleman) and Eugene Miller on Feb. 18, 1950. She attended Rockford High School and then married Steven Rhodes in 1970. They enjoyed over 50 years together and raised their daughter Charity. Sharon worked at a tax office then opened her own successful practice, Rhodes Tax Service, in the early 80’s which is still open and operated by her daughter, Charity. Sharon was a devoted Christian and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and capturing them in photos, politics and thrift store shopping with her sisters and friends. She will always be remembered for her generosity and loving ways. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Eugene Miller. She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Charity (Joe) Dellwo; siblings, Judy (Craig) Smith, John (Beverly) Miller, Edward (Shelley) Miller, Doreen (Paul) Grubbs; and four grandchildren, Cody, Shayla, Isaiah and Morgan Dellwo whom she adored along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 19th at Living Waters Church. Time is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Heart, Diabetes, Kidney or Cancer organization in her honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.