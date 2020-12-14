Sharon Diane Gore-Zajicek, age 68 of Zimmerman, passed away peaceably with her loved ones by her side on December 11, 2020. Sharon was passionate about Creation, how amazing it must be to be in the presence of the Creator of the entire universe. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald and her mother Martha. Sharon is survived by her loving husband Mike; children Michelle (Russell) Kostreba, Amanda Gore (Jason) Farris; grandchildren Jaxxon, Alexa, Erika, Jazzmyn; step-children Zachary (Bethany), Jeremy (Jeanna), Timothy (Andrea); and step-grandchildren Lynette, Logan, Lillian, Landon, Levi, Lucas, Lincoln, Hosea, Miguel, Brone, Charlotte, Natalie, Eli, Judah, Thea, Henry, James, Rynn, Danna and Grace. She is also survived by her father Orville Richter; her siblings Marvin (Irene) Richter, Ronald (Vonette) Richter and Karen (Delon) Bohrer; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Can you believe she loved her grandchildren and biking? She was the storybook Grandma, baking, crafts, story time, games, sewing, annual Christmas ornaments, the annual January Birthday party, swimming and going out of her way to make time for the grandkids. Did I mention OWLS? Funeral service Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11 a.m., St. Francis Baptist Church, 22940 St. Francis Blvd., St. Francis, MN. Interment Bellwood Cemetery, Zimmerman, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
