And if we thought that 2020 couldn’t get any worse... It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend, Scott William Rehder, died unexpectedly at the early age of 48 on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He resided in or around Elk River nearly his whole life because he wanted to be close to the ones he loved most. He was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides, an aunt and an uncle. He is survived by his biggest accomplishments who were his whole world, sons Gage Allen Scott (17) and Brennan Scott William (9). In addition to both of his parents; the mother of his boys, Angela Rehder; his two sisters Stacey (Jeffrey) Stanley and Stephanie (Charles) Weyhrauch; his nephew Jacob (Sasha) Stanley; nieces Chelsea (Alec) Robbins, Morgan, Ella, Hannah and Reagan Weyhrauch; and last but not least grand nephews Ryder Robbins and Malcom Skarhus and grand nieces Elliana Robbins and Eleanor and Stella Stanley. Scott attended Elk River High School and earned his GED in 1990. He went on to work various construction jobs until he discovered his talent in sheetmetal and ultimately landed a job at the Sheet Metal Worker’s S.M.A.R.T. Local 10 Union where he recently celebrated 20 years. He was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River where he also had both of his boys baptized. He will forever be remembered not necessarily for the things he did or didn’t do...but more for the way he made you feel! He lived life to the fullest whenever he could, always on the edge and felt rules were made for breaking! He lived to make you SMILE! His practical jokes will forever be etched in our memories! His love for his boys, his family and his friends was loyal and fierce. Once a friend, you were a friend to the end! If he could have bought you the Sun, the Moon or the Stars he would have 10 times over! His passion for equality, acceptance, generosity and peace was unsurpassed. He had a heart as big as Lake Superior and a Humor that could brighten the darkest of days! He loved anything with a motor, had a need for speed and couldn’t wait to take on you on the ride of your life! He was passionate about Racing and is without a doubt ‘Alec Robbins Racing’s’ biggest fan! He adored everything outdoors, Minnesota sports-especially his Vikings and long, long talks by the bonfire with a couple of beers! He was charismatic, kind, compassionate and empathetic to a fault. He had insight to the world like nobody else and couldn’t wait to tell you all about it...right up until the Sun came up! He would have given you his last $20, threw in a beer and driven you to your destination just to be sure you made it. God broke the mold when he made Scott! He was definitely one of a kind! He was also loved more than he will ever know! Our hearts are filled with sorrow at his loss. RIP you beautiful soul. Until we meet again... We cannot wait to hear all about your newest adventure! A celebration of Scott’s Life will be determined later when we can bring all of us together. Please visit Scott’s Facebook Group page for more updates and to share memories and pictures. And whatever you do---don’t forget to say ‘I LOVE YOU!’
