Scott Schramm

Scott, age 66, of Elk River passed away on August 3, 2022.
Scott was a protector. In this vulnerable time, we request precautions around his family.
Scott is known and remembered from many places over his years, to include the Class of 1974, Harding Senior High School (St. Paul, MN); Pillsbury R&D Purchasing Agent, Minneapolis, MN and over 26 years as a helicopter pilot from 1990-2016, most notably as an EMS Air Ambulance Pilot for North Memorial.
Scott has always had a love for music and was a skilled musician, playing bass and 12-string guitars. Scott was involved in many ministries through Central Lutheran Church and with his present home church, the Why Church, Elk River.
We give special acknowledgment and gratitude to our Why Church Family, Why Group community, workplace and our family and friends who have supported, encouraged, and carried us on this very difficult journey over the past three years.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10:00AM. The immediate family will honor Scott's joyful spirit with attire other than black.
Memorials in Scott's name may be made to Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN - MSA Clinic Research and Development or to AccentCare/Fairview Hospice, Princeton, MN .
