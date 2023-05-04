Sandra Jeane Anderson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Jeane Anderson April 20, 2023 at the age of 83. Sandra was born January 20, 1940 to Andrew and Shirley (Boyd) Kacheroski.

Sandy enjoyed walking her dog (Peanut), knitting, playing cards and bingo with her friends at Guardian Angels, and spending time with family and friends.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.