It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Jeane Anderson April 20, 2023 at the age of 83. Sandra was born January 20, 1940 to Andrew and Shirley (Boyd) Kacheroski.
Sandy enjoyed walking her dog (Peanut), knitting, playing cards and bingo with her friends at Guardian Angels, and spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard.
Sandy is survived by her children Catherine, Scott, Laura (Lance), Adam (Eve); grandchildren Matthew (Laci), Cassandra (Bobby), Meagan; great grandchildren Jaycie, Hunter, Maci, Amelia, Eli; siblings Carol (Jim), Kathy (Dick), Rob; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her dog Peanut.
A celebration of life will be held June 4th from 2-5 at Guardian Oaks, 350 Evans, Elk River, MN.
