Sally Mae Pieper (née Wallin) passed away peacefully at age 85 on December 20, 2020 at the Elim Wellspring Care Facility in Princeton, Minnesota. Sally was born on September 23, 1935, to Walter and Katherine Wallin in North Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1953. Sally was proud of her long tenure at Great River Energy, formerly United Power Association, where she was the front desk receptionist for over 25 years until her retirement. She took pride in representing the company and providing a friendly face to all visitors. Sally enjoyed the company of many life-long friends, travelling especially to Grand Marais and Lutsen, many trips with her children to the casino, and most of all, her time with a cup of coffee and good friends at Panera Bread. She is survived by her children, Debra (Tom) Pieri, Todd (Karen) Pieper, and JoEllen (Keith) Erdman, along with 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband, Vernon Pieper. Sally’s family would like to thank the Elim Wellspring Care Facility and Guardian Angels Elim Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care and love they gave their mother in her final months. Sally was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed. Sally’s family will have a celebration of life in the spring 2021. Please contact Karen Pieper at karenjpieper2@gmail.com or 763.607.7327 for further details. Memorial donations can be made to Elim Wellspring Princeton, 701 First St., Princeton, MN 55371 or www. princetonelimcare.org. in Sally’s name.
