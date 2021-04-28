On April 16, 2021, Ryan Robert Ruschmeier passed away at the young age of 34. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on May 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Otsego County Park, 15198 96th St. NE, Otsego, MN. He is survived by his mother Terri Ruschmeier, two children Maci and Logan, fiance Jessica Plowman, his two sisters Cherisse Ruschmeier (Jesse Becker) and Amanda (Sam) Beaudry, brother William (Karen) Ruschmeier, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandmother Marion Mulcahy and close family friend Rusty Holland. This is a tragic loss to our family but also our community as he was known by everyone. His kind heart, genuine attitude, and infectious smile will be incredibly missed. He was someone we all loved and he will never be replaced. In his legacy be the love and light he was.
