Ruth Ellen Donais

Ruth, age 92 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born in Monticello on November 4, 1930 to Willie and Viola (Ammel) Schneider.
Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Monticello High School. Ruth had a generous heart and did a lot of volunteer work in her community. She was a faithful member of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River and enjoyed working as their secretary for 10 years.
On January 21, 1950, Ruth Schneider and Lawrence Donais were united in marriage in Hopkins.
Ruth and her husband, Lawrence, spent their winters in Alamo, TX for 10 years and enjoyed following around the local Polka band where they were able to attend and dance at many Polka dances. She also enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, needlework, making latch hook rugs, playing the piano, her dogs, and she especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Donais; parents, Willie and Viola Schneider; and siblings, William Schneider, Thomas Schneider, Helen Kent.
Ruth is survived by her children, Lawrence Donais (Marlene), Janet Thiessen (Tom), Mike Donais (Doug Marth), Paul Donais; grandchildren, Matt, Jessie, Kyah; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kemper; and many other loving family and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at the Church of Saint Andrew, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River. Interment following at St. Andrew Cemetery in Elk River.
A special thank you to the wonderful neighbor's of Elk Run Village in Elk River who looked after our beloved Mom and treated her like your own family. It is truly appreciated.
