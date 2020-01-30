Ruth Ann Bruneau, 81, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home in Princeton, Minnesota. Ruth was born in Colville, Washington, to Joe and Bertha O’Brien. She is survived by three siblings, four children, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, 1250 Northland Drive, Princeton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice, 110 6th Ave. S., Princeton, MN 55371.
Ruth Bruneau
