Roy H. Friendshuh, age 75 of Elk River, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 3, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Preceded in death by his parents Al and Winnie, brothers Keith and Alan, sister-in-law Linda, sister Carol and brothers-in-law Mark and Gary and granddaughter Hope.
He enjoyed nature, fishing and took pride in his garden and having a nice yard. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Roy served in the US Navy from 1964-1970. He was a member of the Elk River Lions from 1984-2001. Roy worked as a corporate accountant most of his life. He was a wonderful husband, father and Papa Goofy to seven grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Survived by his wife, Lois of 53 years; sons Chris (Carrie) and Bryan (Sara); grandchildren Caden, Olivia, Kai, Emma, Teagan, Elias and Elijah; brothers Marty (Kathi) and Doug (Robin); sisters Rosie (Jim), Irene (Kevin) and Rita; special niece Traci (Chris) and their children Gabe, Bella, Alex and Ava; plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Visitation will be at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW in Elk River on Friday, October 22 from 3-7 PM with a prayer service at 6:00. Private interment at St. Andrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the family which will be donated to Welcome Home Haiti. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
