RoseAnn Strei

Rose Ann (Dale) Strei, 86, passed away at Abiitan Mill City Elder Care in Minneapolis on April 20, 2022, from dementia and related disabilities.
A graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing at Breckenridge, MN, her career led her to hospitals in Minneapolis, Pipestone, Marshall, and Monticello, from where she retired as an ER nurse.
Rose is survived by her husband, Donald Strei; their children Bill (Charlotte) of Elk River, Jac (Terry Davis) of San Pedro, CA, John of St. Paul, Maureen (Mike Tiffany) of Minneapolis, and Lynita (Shaun Parks) of Minneapolis; also their grandchildren Leita and Will, Zac and Blaise Davis, Addie, Leo, and Ella, and Josie Paul.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis on May 21st at 2 P.M. The interment of ashes will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Rosen, MN on a date to be determined.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.