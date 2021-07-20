Rose Holt, age 80 of Elk River, formerly of Marshall, MN. Preceded by parents, Josephine (Louis) Bambenek and LeRoy Rousseau; son, Paul Alfred Holt; siblings, LeRoy Rousseau, Donna Connor, Joan Kleinschmidt, John Bambenek and Linda Kroger. Survived by beloved husband of 61 years, James; children, James J. (Pamela), Timothy, and Elizabeth (Jim) Hessian; grandchildren, Christopher Holt, Sarah Holt and Jamie Rose Hessian; siblings, William Rousseau, Sandy (Bill) Coleman and Larry (Vickie) Bambenek; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rose was a big fan of the casinos, especially Jackpot Junction in Morton, where she loved to play Bingo. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Elk River. Rose loved to cook and was always ready to lend a helping hand if a dish was needed to be prepared for a special event. She was a “Super Fan” of all Minnesota sports and could even recite specific facts and statistics about the teams and players. But above all this, Rose adored spending quality time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 25 at DARE’S FUNERAL HOME, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River and one hour prior to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 26 at SAINT ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, North St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Boy’s Town or St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, SD. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.