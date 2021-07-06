Rose Ann Berg, 72, of Boy River, MN passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. Rose was born in 1948 in Elk River, MN. She loved flower gardening and had a passion for the outdoors. She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers. Rose is survived by her husband, James “Jim”; one daughter, Beth (Chad) Goracke; one son, T.J. (Sara) Berg; four grandchildren, Shelby and Haylie Goracke, and Chloe and Callie Berg; eight sisters and four brothers; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Rose’s Life will be held Friday, July16, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Dayton, MN with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Dayton, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
