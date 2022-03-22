Ronald "Ron" L. Ross

Ronald L. Ross, age 83, of Elk River, MN, passed away on February 17, 2022.
Ron was born on June 30, 1938, in Minneapolis, MN. On August 20, 1960, he married the love of his life, Karen Peterson, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They had three children and lived in Crystal and Elk River. Ron retired from NSP in 1998, and then worked at Whispering Pines Assisted Living for over 10 years. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping and hunting.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; children, Jeri (Rick) Joslin of Anoka, MN, Scott (Barb Zavala) Ross of Estelline, SD, and Jason (Shawnda Anderson) Ross of Elk River, MN; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Kruger, Steven Joslin, Kirk, Kyle, Brittny Zavala, Andrew Joslin, Kelly Joslin, Trent, Madisen, Harley, Creed, and Axel; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Coda Kruger; sisters, Barbara (Carl) Rosenow of Perth, Australia and Laurie (Curt) Libby of Frederic, MN.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Eleanor Ross.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Church in Elk River, MN, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with visitation at 1:00 pm and the service at 2:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Northridge Health and Rehab for the wonderful service they provided to Ron during his last few months of life. They were a godsend to the family.
