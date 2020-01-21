Ronald Lee Moksnes, 81, passed away on January 14, 2020, surrounded by family, at his home at Select Senior Living of Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., on January 25 at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba, Wisconsin. Inurnment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in Kennan, Wisconsin. Arrangements are with Heindl Funeral Home of Phillips, Wisconsin. Ron was born on September 6, 1938 in Kennan, Wisconsin, the son of Melvin and Gwendolyn Moksnes (Smrstick). He had seven brothers and sisters. He graduated from Phillips High School in Phillips, Wisconsin in 1956 and shortly thereafter moved to Minneapolis. On August 13, 1960, Ron married Betty Lou Mustard. They were married for nearly 60 years and had four children - David, Kim, Trisha and Jason. Ron had 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Ron worked for SuperValu for nearly 30 years, first in the grocery department before becoming a produce manager, a position he held for 20 years. After leaving SuperValu, he eventually joined McDonald’s. Ron worked at the restaurant for over 25 years and his grandchildren enjoyed receiving Happy Meal toys over the years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the people he worked with and served. A life-long Catholic, he attended St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Rogers, Minnesota. There he was a member of the church choir. Ron had many hobbies including cooking, baking, gardening and entertaining. Family and friends have many fond memories of Ron’s baked goods, especially his cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls. He also loved to travel and camp with family and friends. He and Betty spent several summers camping at various campgrounds and parks through the years. Ron is survived by his wife Betty; children David (Camille) Moksnes of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Kim (Chuck) Hunt of Osceola, Wisconsin, Trisha (Scott) Lindrud of Olivia, Minnesota, and Jason Moksnes of Otsego, Minnesota; grandchildren Shelby and Steffon Lindrud, Trevor, Brandon and Graham Hunt, Jeremy, Ethan, Toby and Xena Moksnes, Katarina Hawver, Riley Hennen, and Devin and Thomas John Moksnes; great-granddaughter Delilah Lindrud; brother-in-law Clifford Timmers; siblings Patricia (Julius) VanDenack of St. Augustine, Florida, Duane (Sheila) Moksnes of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Dean (Colleen) Moksnes of St. Augustine, Florida, Galen (Lori) Moksnes of Ramsey, Minnesota and Brian (Christine) Moksnes of Champlin, Minnesota and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Melvin Moksnes, mother Gwendolyn Smrstick Moksnes, sister Rosalie Moksnes Timmers, brother Launny Moksnes, daughter-in-law Teresa Hennen Moksnes and brother-in-law Michael Powers.
