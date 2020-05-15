Born October 27, 1959 in Mpls, MN to Gene and Cecilia Scheel, he was the second born twin, his brother Donald was first. He started life in New Brighton, later moving with the family to the farm in Elk River, MN. Ron comes from a large family; he has six brothers Doug, Roger, Jeff, Greg, Don, Tim, and one sister Jean Marie aka Toots. He always enjoyed the large family gatherings at the farm. He met his wife Veronica 26 years ago. They managed to blend their Brady bunch of children together into a large happy family of their own. As a family they put in a lot of work together creating a beautiful home and yard for all to enjoy. Ron with his chainsaw, the rest as his helpers they cleared over 3 acres of woods. This truly blended the family whether it was the children conspiring how to get out of it, or Ron and Veronica teaming up to get them back to work. Lots of memories were made. Ron is survived by his wife, Veronica; children Crystal (Dave) Rife, Matthew Scheel, Felicia (James) Spencer, Cassandra Waalk, Raymond (Skylar Andrews) Waalk, Emma (Mathew Burkstrand) Scheel; grandchildren Jaymin, Javarus, April, Haiden, and Savannah; siblings Doug (Sherry), Roger, Jeanne Marie, Jeff (Marianne), Don, Tim (Shawn); and several dozen nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Cecilia Scheel also infant sister Rhonda. Ron will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, mentor, brother, and best friend. We will celebrate his life Saturday, September 5, 2020. Details will follow.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.