Ron Skoog (for some of you aka bike man), age 83, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Abbott Hospital. Ron was born in Big Lake Township on March 5, 1937 to Knute and Hilma Levinia (Hermanson) Skoog. He graduated Big Lake High School in 1955. On June 25, 1959 he married the loved of his life Julia “Judy” Schmidt and together they had two children (Dean and Melaney).In 1954, he joined the National Guard ending in 1959. In 1959, he joined the Big Lake Fire Department and stayed until 1987. He was driver for the Big Lake – Monticello Ambulance service in 1967. Places worked included Big Lake Hardware, Sherburne Co Telephone Company and Dan and Jerry’s Greenhouse. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Willis, sister Geraldine Longley, and daughter Melaney Schwantz. Ron is survived by his by brother Dwayne, son Dean, granddaughter Jessica Skoog, great-granddaughter Paige Bahr, grandson Andrew (Amber) Schwantz, and great-granddaughter Jocelyne. Ron enjoyed fishing, some hunting and trapshooting, being a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts and talking while working on bicycles. A Celebration of Life will be tentatively set for some time possibly in May. Details will follow at a later time.
