Ron Rickers of Elk River, MN, formerly of Burnsville, MN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on March 29, 1955 to Leonard and Lucille Rickers in New Ulm, MN. He graduated from Burnsville High School and then Dunwoody Institute in auto and diesel mechanics. With his love of music, he performed in numerous bands over the years, organizing four of them. He started his own sound mixing company and went on to mix sound for a band at the Minnesota Music Awards. He met Shari Mulroy in 1989 and they were married in 1995. In 1994, he started his own heating and air conditioning business and retired in 2021.
He loved boating and riding his motorcycle. In 2015, he and Shari took the motorcycle to the Smokey Mountains and rode the Tail of the Dragon.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother Gary; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Shari; daughter Rhonda (Kevin) Berry; sister Cynthia (Michael) Jorgenson; brother Brian (Pam) Rickers; nephews David and Peter; niece Sarah; aunts Darhleen and Betty; and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5PM-7PM at the Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River. Funeral service 1PM, Tuesday, May 10 with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3812 - 229th Ave. NW, St. Francis. Interment at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in New Ulm.
