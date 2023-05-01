Rolland M. Barthel

Rolland Matthew Barthel, age 88, died peacefully on April 27, 2023, at the Ark on the River Care Center.

"Rollie" was born October 6, 1934, on the family farm in Otsego Township (Albertville) to Gotthard and Veronica Barthel. He grew up and developed his life-long work ethic in the family fields and caring for the farm's animals. Rollie graduated from Elk River High School in 1952.

