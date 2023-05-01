Rolland M. Barthel

Rolland Matthew Barthel, age 88, died peacefully on April 27, 2023, at the Ark on the River Care Center.
"Rollie" was born October 6, 1934, on the family farm in Otsego Township (Albertville) to Gotthard and Veronica Barthel. He grew up and developed his life-long work ethic in the family fields and caring for the farm's animals. Rollie graduated from Elk River High School in 1952.
He met Marnette Tigue while roller skating in Anoka, and they were married in May of 1957. They lived briefly in Anoka before moving to Elk River where they lived on the banks of the Mississippi River. They were blessed with three children: Linda, Gary, and Steve. They were happily married for 65 years.
Rollie worked his whole career at Elk River Concrete Products. He began as a laborer, working his way up through the ranks as a mechanic, lead man, foreman, prestressed superintendent and finally to total Plant Manager. He retired after 46 years of dedicated service. He and his teams created bridge beams of all sizes that support bridges throughout the state and upper Midwest. They also created concrete power poles, and concrete pipe that were transported out of the plant to numerous locations. Rollie sometimes drove to or rode along as the products of the plant were brought to the construction sites for placement.
Rollie loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing with his kids, grandchildren and friends in the summer and the winter. He enjoyed the solitude of walking into the woods in the early morning for deer hunting in the fall. He and Marnette were active snowmobilers for many winter seasons. He enjoyed playing pool with his friends and would compete in tournaments with neighboring towns. The thing he enjoyed the most though was any time he could spend on a tractor. A passion he developed growing up on the farm that he carried throughout his life. He enjoyed plowing and mowing fields, and even mowing the lawn at his home, which he did up to and through his 87th year.
Rollie is survived by his wife Marnette; children Gary (Amy Alarie), Steve; grandchildren Erik (Amy), Joel (Mandy) and Michael; step-grandchildren Gabe (Carla), Tyler (Stephanie), Alicyn (Ryan), and Jake; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Tevva; sister, Doris Mae (Del) Schroeder; sister-in-law, Jan Barthel.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Linda, and siblings Kathy Stromgren, Lloyd Barthel, Franny Lyrek, Gordon Barthel and Kenneth Barthel.
Mass of Christian burial held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Church of St. Andrew, Elk River, MN. Visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment at St. Andrews Cemetery. Lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Association.
