Roland "Rollie" Olson

Roland B. Olson Jr. (known to family and friends as Rollie Olson), 77, of Big Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020. Rollie was born on March 14, 1943 in Crosby, MN to Roland & Henrietta Olson. He was raised in Crosby, where he loved to hunt and fish. He excelled in football and went on to earn All-American Honors and to become a member of WCCO’s Prep Parade team his senior year. This led him to play football for the University of Minnesota Gophers. He studied education, finishing with a Master’s and Specialists Degrees in Education at St. Cloud State. He will be remembered by many as a beloved, well-respected principal for Big Lake Elementary School over the years. He met the love of his life, Joyce Marie McKelvey, while attending for the U of M. They were married June 10, 1967 and would spend the next almost 50 years together sharing love and laughter together, until her death in March of 2017. They had one son, Jack Olson, who was the “highlight” of their life. Rollie is survived by his son Jack (Cara) Olson, grandson Austin and granddaughter Brynn, of Minnetrista, MN and the Bob Ferrari family in Crosby, MN. There will be a private family burial and a Celebration of Life reception planned for a later date due to COVID-19.
