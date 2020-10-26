Roger T. Hanson

The heavenly choir has a new enthusiastic voice. Roger Hanson, 80, of Zimmerman, passed away October 23, 2020 from COVID-19. Roger was born on the family farm in Orrock during the harvest in 1939. Legend has it that he spent his first days on a blanket in the fields while his parents harvested crops, giving him an early appreciation for the value of hard work. His mother described him as a sneaky child and he did often look like he was up to something. In 1962, he married his sweetheart Donna, who he met at Elk Lake. The early days of their marriage were spent in Washington state where Roger was stationed in the army. On returning to Minnesota, he worked at Federal Cartridge in Anoka until retirement. Roger and Donna gave their three children the secure knowledge of their parents’ love, a strong sense of family, and a goofy sense of humor. Childhood memories include racing to get dad his beer when he got home from work and dad serenading mom during car trips. After 30 years of marriage, Donna passed away. Roger found companionship and a dance partner in Sally, who he met at grief support. They married and had 22 years together until her passing in 2015. Faith was a constant in Roger’s life. He was a life-long member of the Catholic church in Zimmerman where he served as a lector. His exuberant song could be heard rows away. Roger was known for his unusual ability to wiggle his ears and nose, his corny jokes, handing out silly nicknames, and his great head of hair. He enjoyed birdwatching and maintained a number of bird feeders, providing birdseed and nectar to squirrels, raccoons, and even a bear. Dad’s greatest happiness came from connecting with people and bringing them together. From big gatherings at the lake or just stopping in to say hi or making a phone call, relationships were his priority in life. Even the activities he enjoyed offered plenty of opportunity for socializing – from baseball in high school, to slow-pitch softball, bowling, hunting, fishing, and golf. Roger was preceded in death by wife Donna, wife Sally, parents Enock and Bertha and brother Bill. He is survived by his children Marsha (Mehran), Paul (Sharon) and Bonnie (Tom); grandchildren Garret, Camran, Travis and Lance; sister Diane (Mick) and brother Randy (Kathie); plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, a handful of aunts and a vast array of relatives and friends who were very dear to his heart. A memorial will be held at a later date. We love you, Dad! Mush-wush, Pete Wheatson, and Bonamose
