Roger E. Westholter

Age 94 of Elk River, MN (formerly of Albertville). Passed away on November 14, 2020. Proud WWII Veteran of the Pacific Theater. Proud owner of Cinderella Shoe Shop on Selby Ave in St Paul for many years. Survived by his brother, Bernard Westholter; sisters, Elizabeth (Robert) Robinson and Anne Sieg; nieces, nephews, special and kind friend, Tricia Zimmer, and many other friends. Preceded in death by parents, Rodger and Anna; brothers, Raymond, Clement, Nicholas and Lawrence and sister, Eleanor. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Albert's Catholic Church 11400 57th St. NE Albertville, MN. Visitation Sunday, November 22 from 1:00-3:00PM and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. Interment St. Albert's Cemetery. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Memorials preferred to St Albert's Catholic Church. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.