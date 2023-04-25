Roger D. Scheel

Roger, age 68, of Zimmerman passed away on April 20, 2023.
Roger was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and colleague. He was a cowboy at heart, an expert marksman, and a mediocre dancer. He moved through the world with humor, forgiveness, and grace.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Cecilia (Hildreth) Scheel; siblings, Ron and infant sister.
Roger spent more than 40 years as engineer, project manager, innovator, pioneer, and expert in the development of grain-handling systems on a global scale. Roger was a maker of bread, beer, and chocolate.
Roger is survived by his children, Linda (Randal), Charlie (Teresa), and Beth; grandchildren, Dustin, Dallas (Jade), Alex, Nicholas, Alice, and Chas; great-granddaughters, Aleena and Avaiah; siblings, Doug (Sherry), Tim (Shawn), Jeanne Marie Tovsen, Jeff (Marianne), Greg, and Don; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorial service at 11AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10AM. Visitation also on Thursday, April 27 from 5-8PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River. Private interment at Baldwin Cemetery.
