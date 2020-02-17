Rodney Christoffer, age 76, of Big Lake, passed away peacefully at his home early Saturday morning, Feb. 15, 2020. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW in Elk River. Friends are invited to gather beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church to visit with his family before services. Internment will be in the Spring at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, Minn. Rodney Clarence Christoffer was born on December 4, 1943, in Litchfield, Minn., the son of Henry and Viola (Kahmeyer) Christoffer. He grew up and attended school in Eden Valley. On Aug. 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon Hicks in Milbank, S.D. To this union three sons, Bryant, Lance and Jason were born. Sharon and Rodney were able to share over 46 years of marriage together. He was a proud union member and retired after working at the Super Value warehouse in Hopkins for 32 years. Camping, travelling, spending time with family, walking his dog Cody, and square dancing were things Rodney enjoyed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Viola; brother, Virgil; and grandchildren, Jennifer and Nathaniel. Rodney will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, Bryant Christoffer of Hanover, Lance (Sherri Rognstad) Christoffer of Monticello, and Jason Christoffer of Elk River; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jon, Justin, Katlin, Nolan, Peyton, Bailey and Keira; three great-grandchildren; partner, Sandee Blanchett of Big Lake and many other family members and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to the Dare’s Funeral Chapel of Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.