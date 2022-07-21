Rochelle "Shelley" Renee Sherper

Rochelle "Shelley" Renée (Christensen) Sherper, died peacefully on July 2, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park surrounded by loving family. Her heart was unable to sustain recuperation post-hip surgery after a fall June 30.
Shelley was born to Mercedes Ruth Mulliken Christensen (formerly of Nickerson, NE) and Alvin Laverne Christensen (formerly of Hooper, NE) during a blizzard in rural Dodge County, NE on January 30, 1940. Known as Shell to her five siblings, they were raised on farms near Ames and Fremont, NE. Rochelle was an active child, whether hanging from her ankles on play equipment, milking cows before school, or striving to do her best in her 4-H projects and demonstrations. After graduating from 8th grade at the one-room Sheldon school in Fremont, Rochelle excelled at Fremont High School and Midland Lutheran College (class of 1962). Rochelle was the family choral accompanist; she loved to play piano and sing alto. Rochelle exuded energy in both her personal interactions and the volume of activities she led or in which she participated. Exhibiting the first signs of Bipolar 1 in the late 1960's, Rochelle faced periodic challenges throughout her life with this condition, managing it well with the use of lithium starting in 1970.
Shelley taught English in Topeka West High School, KS, 1962 to 1968 before commencing graduate school at University of Minnesota. Her M.A. thesis (1970) analyzed speeches of Senator Fulbright regarding U.S. policy in Vietnam. While teaching at North Hennepin State Junior College, Rochelle was set up on a blind date with Don Sherper. Don and Rochelle were married on June 28, 1969 at First Congregational Church in Fremont, NE. Don and Shelley shared a sense of humor, civic engagement, and supported each other's passions over their 46-year marriage. Shelley not only assisted with farm tasks, but grew a mammoth garden, celebrating in new and favorite varieties of vegetables and flowers. Shelley's intrinsic nature was that of a teacher, whether pointing out wonders in nature, expressively reading stories, or sharing what she learned on public radio. Shelley raised their twins, Kevin and Karen, with much love and energy.
When Shelley retired from teaching English at Elk River High School in 1995 after 24 years, she shifted focus to volunteering, including church and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She led "Bookends," a group interpretively reading meaningful stories at local elementaries. She received "Volunteer of the Month" award from the City of Elk River for her work with RSVP. Shelley delighted in her grandchildren, encouraging exploration. Shelley also advocated for the environment, protecting acreage through the Minnesota Land Trust and investing in wind energy. Shelley's ideal vacation was learning as much as she could wherever she was, whether the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., or a wildlife sanctuary in Indonesia.
In July of 2013, Shelley experienced chronic-low lithium poisoning. She bounced back considerably from the initial hospitalization, still actively participating in her family's life. In December 2015, Shelley moved to assisted living at St. Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park, MN and then shifted to Wealshire Alzheimer's facility in Medina, MN in January 2019. Shelley eagerly participated in activities, particularly music! Shelley loved to see her family, attend church with Kevin, and sing Rodgers & Hammerstein with Karen on the piano.
Shelley's legacy lives on in her former students as well as in the life-long learning, volunteering, leadership, public-speaking, and musicianship of her children and grandchildren.
Shelley is predeceased by her husband Don, her parents Alvin and Mercedes, and sister Eileen Musbach (Greenville, TN).
She is mourned by son Kevin Alan Sherper Walker (49), daughter-in-law Rachel Elena Durkee Walker (55), grandson Leif Alan Walker (21), and granddaughter Sanna Eve Walker (19) of Golden Valley, MN; daughter Karen June Sherper Rohs (49), son-in-law Tony Shawn Rohs (51), granddaughters Arabelle Renee Rohs (16) and Madelynn Sherper Rohs (12) of Elk River, MN; sister Valerie Wollen (85) of Elkhorn, NE; sister Iris Doksansky (84) of Fremont, NE; sister Carol Reeg (77) of Minneapolis, MN; and brother Larry Christensen (75) of Des Moines, IA.
The public is invited to a celebration of Shelley's life on Saturday, July 30, at 10 AM at Union Congregational Church, 1118 4th St. NW, Elk River. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will be at Livonia Cemetery, southeast corner of intersection of 245th Ave. and 104th St., Livonia Township, Sherburne County, MN. Memorials are welcome to Union Congregational Church, Heifer International, Minnesota Land Trust and Minnesota Public Radio.
