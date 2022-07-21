Rochelle "Shelley" Renee Sherper

Rochelle "Shelley" Renée (Christensen) Sherper, died peacefully on July 2, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park surrounded by loving family. Her heart was unable to sustain recuperation post-hip surgery after a fall June 30.

Shelley was born to Mercedes Ruth Mulliken Christensen (formerly of Nickerson, NE) and Alvin Laverne Christensen (formerly of Hooper, NE) during a blizzard in rural Dodge County, NE on January 30, 1940. Known as Shell to her five siblings, they were raised on farms near Ames and Fremont, NE. Rochelle was an active child, whether hanging from her ankles on play equipment, milking cows before school, or striving to do her best in her 4-H projects and demonstrations. After graduating from 8th grade at the one-room Sheldon school in Fremont, Rochelle excelled at Fremont High School and Midland Lutheran College (class of 1962). Rochelle was the family choral accompanist; she loved to play piano and sing alto. Rochelle exuded energy in both her personal interactions and the volume of activities she led or in which she participated. Exhibiting the first signs of Bipolar 1 in the late 1960's, Rochelle faced periodic challenges throughout her life with this condition, managing it well with the use of lithium starting in 1970.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.