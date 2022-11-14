Robert W. Scoggins of Ramsey, MN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Nov. 8, 2022.

He was born in Chicago, IL, on March 31, 1939. Bob was an only child and graduated from Lutheran High School in Chicago. He served in the Army for three years with his overseas duty in Taiwan. He worked 32 years for Prudential Insurance in Chicago, Merrillville, IN, and Plymouth, MN. Bob and Gladys met at Prudential and they were married May 21, 1966. Bob was a member of Living Waters Church of Elk River.

