Robert W. Scoggins of Ramsey, MN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Nov. 8, 2022.
He was born in Chicago, IL, on March 31, 1939. Bob was an only child and graduated from Lutheran High School in Chicago. He served in the Army for three years with his overseas duty in Taiwan. He worked 32 years for Prudential Insurance in Chicago, Merrillville, IN, and Plymouth, MN. Bob and Gladys met at Prudential and they were married May 21, 1966. Bob was a member of Living Waters Church of Elk River.
He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, investing and loved music. He had a well-used collection of 2000 vinyl records, cassettes and CDs. His grandchildren often played in grandchildren's park and pool in the backyard.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gladys; children, Sheri (James) Martineau, Dan (Linda) Scoggins; 11 grandchildren, Hannah (Donovan) O'Connelly, Grace, Faith, Caleb, Luke, Selah, Levi, Silas, Lydia Martineau, Rachel and Andrew Scoggins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022, at 11am at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road NW, Elk River, MN with visitation starting at 10am.
