Robert LeRoy Carlson, age 82 of Buffalo, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
He was born on December 15, 1939 in North Branch, the son of Oliver and Evelyn (Nelson) Carlson.
On July 1, 1967, Bob Carlson and Donna Nygren were united in marriage.
Bob worked until his retirement from Century Tool in Rogers. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, gardening, being up North, smoking meats, spending time with his family, and he greatly loved his labs. Bob also enjoyed yodeling and playing the guitar. He was a talented craftsman, enjoying woodworking. He made many clocks for his family, guitars, deer shacks, and even a house and garage.
Bob was a social butterfly, sparking up conversations with many people. He was a man set in his ways, but softened up as he got older.
He is preceded in death by his son, Bob Carlson Jr.; daughter, Debbie Carlson; parents, Oliver and Evelyn Carlson; siblings, Roland, Alan, Charlie, Earl, Ken, Harold, Shirley, Norma; and beloved dogs, Brutie, Cody, Molly, Buster and Mikko.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Carlson; children, Bonnie (Ken) Chenal, Rick (Monica) Carlson; grandchildren, Anjeanine, Nicole, Amorae, Kayonna, Ben, Caitlyn, Charlie, Zach; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Adrionna, Annika, Elle, Joeph, Lily, Roseline, Benjamin, Tristan, Paytan, Kylie, Georgie, Carter; brother, Otto (Nita) Carlson; beloved dog, Buddy; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN.
