Robert L. Robideau

Robideau, Robert Leslie 85, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Dalbo, MN on March 22, 1935 to Les and Mae Robideau. He attended a one room country school for 8 years and then attended school in Princeton, MN. It was there that he met LaVerne Anderson and they were married in 1954. They moved to Elk River and with their 5 children they became active in community groups and Central Lutheran Church. Bob was kept busy with his children and their activities, yet he still found time to be active with the Elk River Quarterback Club, Central Lutheran Church and most importantly to him, Lions International. For almost 50 years Bob was dedicated to Lion's clubs in Elk River, Big Lake, Mesa (AZ) and St. Peters (MO). He served as president for many clubs and was a district governor in Missouri. After he retired, Bob spent 15 years as a volunteer bailiff at the Sherburne County jail and delivered meals on wheels. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters, Betty, Donna and Judy. He is also preceded by his youngest son, Kerry. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, LaVerne; his children, Keith (Chrisenda), Kevin (Pamm), Kurt and Kathie Robideau; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The family requests that any memorial be sent to the Alzheimers Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arr. Dares Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
