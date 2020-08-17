Robert Hugg, age 66, of Zimmerman. Passed away on Aug 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter & Celestine Huss and Lionel & Josephine Buckley; parents, Archie and Ruth Anne Huss; brother, Daniel Huss; brother-in-law, Bob Carlson. Bob is survived by his wife of 25 years, Crystal; children, Troy Huss (Jessica Furman), Travis Huss, Kathi Jo (Tony) Sweeter, Tammy Lindgren; grandchildren, Dainara Walsh (Derek), Jacob Doreo, Spencer Walsh, Isaak Doreo, Harper Lindgren, Brinley Sweeter, Stella Winnefred Huss and Roland Shane Huss; brother, Jim (Gayle) Huss; sisters, Tally “Judy” (Douglas) Pries, Jody Carlson (Craig) and Mary Huss; sister-in-law, Teresa (Larry) Ebert; special friends, Bob & Connie Long; first wife, Wanda (Scott) O-Reller; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends and beloved EMS family. Visitation from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River. Memorial service at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St, Elk River, with visitation one hour prior. Covid guidelines are to be followed out of respect to the EMS community. Fellowship will continue after the service with coffee and donuts at the Zimmerman Fire Station, 13028 Fremont Ave, Zimmerman. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
