Johnson, Robert D., age 92 of Otsego, MN, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1929, to Richard and Emma Johnson in Barrett, MN. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army Security Agency, being stationed in the U.S., Japan and Korea during the Korean War.
He married Leona on Sep. 26, 1959, with whom he recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. He worked at Northwestern National Bank, was owner of Ridgewood Bay Resort in Zimmerman, MN, and retired from Onan Mfg in 1991.
Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Emma Johnson; siblings, Pearl, Rudolph, Elmer, Mildred, Vernon, Louvaine, Florence (Doris), Helen (Val Jean).
Survived by his wife, Leona; daughters, Robin (Dave) Elstad and Diane (Jim) Coles; grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) Othoudt, Robert (Bridget) Othoudt, Bryan Othoudt (Bridgette), Matthew (Vicki) Coles, Chase Coles (Alyssa); 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Elk River Lutheran Church 729 Main St. NW Elk River. MN. Lunch will be served at the church after the service.
Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralhome.com
