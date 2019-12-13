Robert “Bobby” Thomas of Elk River, formerly of Edina, was born July 30, 1943 and died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. Survived by wife, Karen; children, Chris and Megan (Rick) Johnson; grandkids, Maxwell and Kasey. Preceded in death by mother, Elizabeth (Ryerse) and father Robert H. Bobby spent 40 years as a produce broker, then turned his attention to a small fishing business on Lake Mille Lacs where he spent much of his “retirement” years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Second Harvest Heartland (www.2harvest.org/). Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Robert "Bobby" Thomas
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
