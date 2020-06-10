Robert “Bob” Michael Polaschek of Milaca, MN passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Preceded in death by father, Raymond Polaschek and nephew, Andrew Polaschek. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and panning for gold. He mastered the art of becoming an executive chef at many top restaurants throughout Minnesota and Missouri. He had a big heart, always helping others in need, especially cooking for them. Survived by mother, Gloria Polaschek of Albertville, MN; sisters, Karen Polaschek, Diane (Gene) Torgerson, Mary (Merlin) Brisbin, Jean Polaschek and Mark Corey; brother, Gerald (Karen) Polaschek; stepson, Jon (Angie) Murphy, Avondale, AZ; grandchildren, Charlie and Audrey; also many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11 a.m., Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 main St. NW, Elk River, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment St. Pius X Cemetery, Zimmerman, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
