Robert “Bob” Lynn Bergeth, 82, of Elk River, MN, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, after a short illness, while at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley. There will be Celebration of life in the spring in Devils Lake, ND, when it is safe for everyone to gather as family and friends. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org Bob was an avid sports fan, especially the Twins, Vikings and U of M Gophers. The day before he passed he watched the Vikings with his son, Todd, something they have done hundreds of times. Bob was born October 27, 1938, in Devils Lake, ND, to Palmer and Agnes Bergeth. He attended elementary school in Penn and graduated from Devils Lake School in 1956. Bob earned several degrees of higher learning, a BS from Jamestown College, a Master’s Degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ and a PhD from University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND. Bob began his career as a teacher and coach at St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake and would hold positions in Las Vegas, NV and McClusky, ND, before becoming the superintendent of schools in Michigan, ND and Lakota, ND, while still in his twenties. Bob was then a professor at Valley City State University in Valley City, ND, before moving to the Minneapolis, MN area to work in the Minneapolis School District. In 1975, Bob retired from education to pursue a career in business. He was a published author, having written a book in 1994 on business titled, “12 Secrets to Cashing Out.” Bob traveled the world during his business career to places like London, Paris, Vienna, Monte Carlo, Moscow and Lucerne, Switzerland. Bob’s family life included marrying Constance Deplazes, having two children. In 1999, Bob moved to Elk River, MN where he continued his career in business. He also ministered to inmates at the prison in Elk River and was a beloved member of Gateway Church. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey (and Tim) Nelson of Cumming, GA; son, Todd (and Tanya) Bergeth of Willmar; brother, Richard Bergeth of Devils Lake, ND; sister, Lauren Tayler (and Daniel DePala) of Bellingham, WA; former wife, Constance Klecker of Menahga, MN; grandchildren: Paige, Nicole and Chase Nelson and Kenny Schmidt.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.