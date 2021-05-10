Robert “Bob” Lynn Bergeth, 82, of Elk River, MN, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, after a short illness, while at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley. His Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15th at Peace Lutheran Church in Devils Lake, ND. Interment will be in the city cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org
