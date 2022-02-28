Robert "Bob" Louis Hofer passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 24, 2022 at the age of 78.
He had a strong faith and was an active member of Lord of Glory Lutheran church. He served in the Navy, worked as a failure analyst at Control Data for 20 years, and then finished his working years at the pipeline company, Minnesota Limited, both as a heavy equipment mechanic and later as a shop supervisor. He enjoyed his time as a Big Lake Township Supervisor.
He had many hobbies over the years; riding and tinkering on various motorcycles, building and flying model airplanes and helicopters, welding beautiful wrought-iron railings and art pieces, and reading. He truly loved animals and enjoyed spoiling the family pets.
He is survived by his loving wife Paula; daughters, Tracy (Pete) Nielsen and Angela (Matt) Huber; granddaughter Celia (Isaac) Johnson; his twin brother Richard (Susan) Hofer; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service held on Friday, March 4 at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church in Elk River. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com
