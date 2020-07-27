Robert “Bob” James Holland, 79, of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on July 25, 2020. Bob was born in Austin, MN to Stanford and Edna Holland in January 1941. He was raised on the farm in Brownsdale, MN. He graduated from Concordia Academy in 1959 and Concordia College in St. Paul in 1961. Bob worked in finance at Case Company and retired in 1995 after 30 years. Bob and his wife of 38 years, Patricia “Pat,” retired to the Brainerd/Baxter area for many years. Together they enjoyed travel, gardening, fishing and playing cards. Bob loved his Minnesota sports teams, including the Twins, Vikings, Wild, and the Gophers. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Brian (Brenda) Holland of North St. Paul, Kim (Mark) Peterson of Elk River, Kelly DeMarre of Elk River, and stepson Chad (Jen) Westin of St. Paul; brothers, Roger (Jan) Holland, Norbert (Nancy) Holland and Arlen (Peggy) Holland; grandchildren, Melissa and Brittany Holland, Jake (Danielle) DeMarre, Matt DeMarre, Ashley and Abby Peterson; great-grandson Andrew Thielbar; his good friend Mickey the cockatiel and many friends and relatives. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Kiran Lassi, MN Oncology, Dr. Scott Waters, Allina, and the caring staff of Allina Hospice. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. A private family memorial will be held on July 31st at Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River.
