Robert "Bob" James Elkington

Robert J. Elkington Jr. of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022 at the age of 67.
Robert, Bob, Bobby, and Pub, as he was known, was born to Robert J. Elkington Sr. and Dorothy Elkington in 1955 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School, he went on to attend Northwestern Electronics Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1979, at the age of 24, he met the love of his life, Laura Durand, through a friend. Laura and Bob married on July 26, 1980, and went on to have three wonderful children, Jessamine, Luke and Charlie. He then began a long career in the elevator industry for 35 years, first as a repairman and then as a superintendent. Bob truly enjoyed his work and the many co-workers with whom he formed lasting lifetime friendships.
Bob and Laura raised their family in Elk River, Minnesota, but eventually bought a cabin on Pokegama Lake. They spent many summers enjoying cabin life with their kids, family, friends and neighbors. Many beautiful memories were made. When Bob retired in 2019, he and Laura started planning their retirement on Pokegama Lake where they moved in January of 2022. Bob loved nothing more than spending time with Laura, Jessamine, Luke and Charlie and any friends or family that could fit on their boat, beach or deck.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Elkington Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Laura J. Elkington; his mother, Dorothy Elkington; his children, Jessamine of Albany, MN, Luke (Jacqlyn) of Clermont, FL and Charlie of Maple Grove, MN; his siblings Bill (Betty), Brian (Jane), Beth (Keith), Leann (David) and Mindy (Jon); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Rapids Brewing Company (214 N Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids, MN).
