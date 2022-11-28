Robert "Bob" James Elkington

Robert J. Elkington Jr. of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022 at the age of 67.

Robert, Bob, Bobby, and Pub, as he was known, was born to Robert J. Elkington Sr. and Dorothy Elkington in 1955 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School, he went on to attend Northwestern Electronics Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1979, at the age of 24, he met the love of his life, Laura Durand, through a friend. Laura and Bob married on July 26, 1980, and went on to have three wonderful children, Jessamine, Luke and Charlie. He then began a long career in the elevator industry for 35 years, first as a repairman and then as a superintendent. Bob truly enjoyed his work and the many co-workers with whom he formed lasting lifetime friendships.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.