Robert "Bob" Jacobson

Jacobson, Robert “Bob”, age 83 of Elk River, formerly of Brooklyn Park, MN. Preceded in death by wife of 46 years, Darlene, brother, Donald and sister, Marilyn. Survived by daughters, Sue (Steve) Hage and Nancy (Glen) Gunderson; grandchildren, Hannah, Jack, Sophia and Grant. Celebration of Life Saturday, August 22, 2020 11 a.m. Central Lutheran Church 1103 School St. NW Elk River, MN visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment Burnside Cemetery, Redwing, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

