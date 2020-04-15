Orville F. Hughes

 

Bob Jones, age 96, of Elk River, passed away on April 14, 2020. Proud WWII Veteran. Relocated from Washington to be part of the team that built and operated United Power Association in Elk River. Founding member of Central Lutheran Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Elsie; step-mother, Ruth; his wife of 52 years, Joy; his wife of 14 years, Corrine; son, Mark; brother-in-law, Jay Gray. Bob is survived by his daughters, Cindy (David) Cummens and Sue (Bill) Bond; daughter-in-law, Peggy Jones; step-children, Dick (Janet) Erickson, Dave (Joan) Erickson, Lee Erickson, Joan (Robert) Ruprecht and Kay (Jeff) Kruse; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Gray; brother, Alan (Ola) Jones; other family and friends. Private family funeral service with burial at Orono Cemetery in Elk River. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name may be directed to Wycliffe Bible Translators (www.wycliffe.org/partner) or donor’s choice. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.