Rob Aaseby, age 69 of Zimmerman, passed away on July 1, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents George and Mavis, sister Georgia Redden, brother-in-law Paul Redden, brother Mitch Aaseby and nephew Dylan Aaseby. Survived by wife Linda of 46 years; son Shawn (Michelle) and grandsons Bryce and Lucas; brother Britt (Joyce) and sister-in-law Susy and many nieces and nephews. Funeral at WHY Church at YMCA in Elk River Friday, July 9th at 6 p.m.
