Longtime resident of Elk River, passed away on July 25, 2023.
She was born on March 15, 1937 in Brownsville, PA and was the youngest of three daughters of parents John and Margaret (Burns) Flesher. After graduating from St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA, she worked as an RN in Madison, WI where she met Vern. While in Madison, she served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a 1st Lieutenant in a field hospital unit. Vern and Rita married in 1963 and moved to Philadelphia, PA where she continued her nursing career until her daughters were born. In 1967 they moved to Anoka, MN and then to Elk River, MN in 1968. Rita was active in her church ministry and was a member of the church choirs in Elk River and Big Lake. She also volunteered as a librarian and school nurse at Saint Andrew Catholic School in Elk River. She later worked for the VA hospital doing home dialysis for several patients in the Elk River area. Rita was the "wardrobe manager" for the Elk River German Band for more than 30 years. She loved dancing, sewing, traveling, and ice cream - not necessarily in that order.
