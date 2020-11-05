Ricky Dean Dellwo (Rick), age 61, passed away peacefully in his home in Elk River surrounded by family on November 3rd, 2020. Rick grew up in Dayton and was an active community member in the Elk River area for many years. Although Rick pursued a career in construction, his greatest gift was building relationships. He touched numerous lives. Rick participated often throughout the Church. He helped rebuild following two hurricanes, participated in Network for Life Prison Ministry, Love Elk River, Running for Justice, and so much more. Rick was a family man devoted to God. He was always willing to help a friend or a stranger in need. Rick’s happy place was fishing at his in-laws’ cabin. He is survived by Cindy, his wife of 11 years; his mother, Marge Dellwo; and children, Amie (Ryan Townsend) Dellwo, Angela Dellwo, Carly Rogers, Christopher (Kay) Dellwo, Charles Dellwo, Christopher Rogers; six grandchildren; several siblings; nieces; nephews; cousins; many friends; and his dog, Dewey. He was preceded in death by his father Harry “Bud” Dellwo; brothers, Timothy, Stephen, and Thomas Dellwo; and sister, Kathleen Dellwo. Visitation will take place at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Rd. NW, Elk River, MN 55330 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Rick had a heart for missions. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rick’s name may be sent to: Living Waters Church Missionary Fund at the address listed above.
Ricky "Rick" Dean Dellwo
Loving husband, father, son and friend
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.