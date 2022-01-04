Richard Schinkowsky, age 66 of Maple Grove, passed away on January 2, 2022.
Growing up, Rich, "Rick," achieved many boy scout levels and enjoyed listening to vinyl records. He had a passion for grilling, making flan and homemade grape jelly. He was artistic and loved to doodle characters, which is where his daughter's love for drawing came from. He enjoyed playing Scrabble and Yahtzee with his daughter and son-in-law.
He was preceded in death by parents William and Virginia (Coy) Schinkowsky.
He is survived by his daughter Aleksandra (Blaec) Nelson; brother Michael Schinkowsky; nephews Ryan (Corrie), Kyle, and Trey (Samantha); and great-niece Aubrey.
Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, with Vigil service at 1PM at DARE'S FUNERAL HOME, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL, at a later date.
