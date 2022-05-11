Richard "Rich" DeMar

Richard DeMar, 78, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Mercy Hospital with his adoring family by his side.
Rich was born January 15, 1944 in Minneapolis to Lawrence and Mabel DeMar. He often told us funny stories of the mischief he got into as a child, which was minor, and the fun he had with his brother and four sisters growing up.
He entered the Army in the late 60's and was then sent to Korea. He made many friends in the military as many do.
He married Gloria Engen April 13, 1968. They just celebrated their 54th Anniversary! They were blessed with three children: Loren, Jeremy and Angie.
He started his career rebuilding engines at Gopher Motor Company where he worked until retirement in 2008. This was a tough job and he was always praised for being so fast at it.
His family came first. Rich struggled with his health because of kidney failure at age 47. He continued to live for 31 years longer than expected. He always said, "if I didn't love my wife, kids, and grandkids so much I would have been gone a long time ago." His grandkids adored him. He always told the silliest stories and just enjoyed being present with them. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, cool cars, and everything Gloria cooked and baked for him (maybe not spaghetti). His favorite spot was sitting outside in the gazebo with his family just reminiscing and of course sitting in the boat with his boys waiting for that big fish to bite.
He is survived by his wife Gloria; his children Loren (Sandy), Jeremy (Kersti), Angie (Kynan); 10 grandchildren Bailey (Chris), Addison, Hagan, Britta, Heather (Tom), Katie (Joel), Dalton, Derek, Abigail, and Rylee; his sisters Darlene, Judy (Rob); sister-in-law Arlene and so many relatives and friends he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Mabel, brother Les, sisters Marylou and Joy.
Rich will be remembered by his kindness, humor, work ethic, and love for his family. We know he is telling stories about his family in heaven and fishing for that big walleye.
Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran church, 9231 Viking Blvd., Elk River on Wednesday, May 25th at 11:00 a.m. with the visitation at 10:00 a.m.
There are no tears in heaven nor grief of any kind: I leave this final teardrop to those I've left behind. Though absent from the body, I'm present with the Lord: the joy of my salvation is now my full reward.
