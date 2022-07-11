Rick, age 77 of Elk River, MN, passed away on July 9, 2022.
He was born on November 1, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN to parents Ralph and Velzora (Haverland) Birdsall. He grew up in Coon Rapids, MN, St. Croix Falls, WI, and International Falls, MN. After graduating from Anoka High School in 1962, he later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. After his military service, he began his 53-year career in RV sales at the family business, Voyageur Sales. He was a terrific and honest salesman and had many repeat customers who asked for him by name, "Ranger Rick." He was honored to end his long career at Niemeyer Trailer Sales. He helped co-found the Elk River Boy's Youth Basketball Association and coached for over 25 years.
Rick was the most loving husband, greatest dad and wonderful grandpa. He gave all to his family everyday. His kindness and respect shined as he loved his family and always wanted to spend time with them! He was proud of his boys and bonus daughters. He loved his wife beyond words could say. Always being sweet and kind. He was a lover of all things outdoors, always teaching his sons and grandkids about hunting, fishing, and camping. He shared a lot of stories over the years about the great outdoors and was a great storyteller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Darrell and Don; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gwen and Jim Haack; brother-in-law, Daryl Haack; and twin grandchildren, Tylor and Kaitlin Hinrichs.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Vickie; children, Bob (Jody Meneley), Derek (Sarah), Trevor (Jennifer Abrahamson), Blake (Jenna), and Mari Kasdan; grandchildren, Drake, Taylor, Clayton, Caleb, Josie, Tanner, Aubrey, Aviana, Zeke, Joss, Hezzie, Zac Zac, and future grandchild due in September; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation held from 5-8PM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River and from 12-1PM at church on Thursday. Funeral service held at 1PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School Street NW, Elk River. Interment with full military honors on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11AM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Memorials preferred to the Disabled Veterans of America or Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Arr. by Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.