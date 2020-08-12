Richard Louis Martineau of Zimmerman, lost his battle with cancer on August 1, 2020 at the age of 71. Rick graduated from Elk River High School in 1967. He served in Vietnam in 1969. Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He worked at FMC as a machinist and Sharber & Sons as a mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; children Jody, James and John; grandchildren Parker, Kailey, Conner, Jamison, Brooklyn and Jaden; siblings Mary, Pat, Joyce and Mike. He is preceded in death by his father Clayton, mother Blanche, brother Wayne and sister Bonnie. Burial was August 7, 2020 at Livonia Cemetery.
