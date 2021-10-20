Richard James Gardner, age 78, formerly of Elk River/Otsego Area.
Passed away on October 12, 2021. Born on April 21, 1943 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia to parents Marko & Dusanka (Gardner) Cvetich.
He came to the United States at the age of 19 and entered the US Army when he was 23. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked as a tradesman and carpenter building homes and barns. Richard had a lifelong love for horses having raced at Canterbury Downs for many years. He was also very fond of his Dobermans.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Branimir Cvetich.
He is survived by longtime companion Dorothy Vaughn; nieces Amanda (Richard) Cvetich-Gorra, and Alexandra (Donny) Johansen; great-nieces Athina Gorra, Ellyana Johansen, and Donald Johansen.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at DARE'S FUNERAL HOME, 805 Main St NW, Elk River. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
