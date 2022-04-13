Richard "Frenchy" George Fournier, age 88, of Monticello, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 27, 2022.
Frenchy was born on August 7, 1933, to George and Ruth Fournier in Otsego, MN. He was a long-time resident of the Otsego and Elk River area.
Frenchy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Emery, Lorraine, Albert, Lawrence, Camille, Leone, and Douglas; and a daughter, Lisa.
Frenchy is survived by his loving children Debbie, Renee, Jeanne, Julie, Michelle, and Jason; grandchildren Christina, Ryan, Josie, Nicki, Katie, Erica, Jamison, Jaiden, Gabriel, Adam, Logan, and Madison; sister Marlene Zachman.
Frenchy attended high school in Elk River and was a Navy Veteran. After serving in the Navy, he became a lifelong truck driver as well as a heavy equipment operator, working both locally and out of state. Frenchy was fond of his efforts during the time he spent working on the pipeline in Alaska. Frenchy enjoyed traveling the open road and spent the winter months in Arizona during retirement.
A celebration of life is being considered for a later date.
