Dick is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Christine Wenner (Rob Fortner) and Rachel (Ron) Jacobs; grandchildren, Amanda and Spencer Macdonald, Jessica and Alan Richard, and Abby and Kamie Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Esme and Josie Richard, Aurora Knox and Ella Macdonald; brother, Kevin Peterson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Peterson; sister, Jackie Riese. Private interment at deceased request. “Goodbye my Family and Friends.” Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Richard "Dick" Riese
12/7/1947 – 12/6/2019, Age 71 of Dayton
